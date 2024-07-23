Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry and has also appeared in numerous Bollywood films. His recent film, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, is streaming on Netflix and receiving great responses from viewers.

However, an old video of Prithviraj from an interview is making rounds on the internet, sending negative vibes about the actor. His statements in the interview are contrary to what he is currently doing, leading to heated debates among his followers on social media.

Since his debut in the industry, Prithviraj Sukumaran has been known for his frankness and outspokenness. In one of his past interviews, he criticized Thalapathy Vijay and Telugu superstar Allu Arjun‘s films, claiming they lacked artistic merit.

Prithviraj commented on how Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun’s movies are more popular than those by Malayalam actors. He argued that people should not support films that lack artistic value, which he felt characterised many of these movies.

“But at the same time, they are also going and watching all those Vijay and Allu Arjun movies. I mean, let’s be honest about their films having no aesthetics whatsoever or elements of a good story or good cinema. However, distributors from Kerala buy them at Rs 4 crore as we give them the courage that if it has a lot of songs and dances, we will watch. We need to change that!” said Prithviraj.

This clip has drawn various comments, especially since Prithviraj himself distributed Vijay’s 2019 sports drama movie “Bigil” in Kerala.

When Mohanlal or Mammootty release their movies, many fans rush to see them, while the films of Vijay and Allu Arjun also attract large audiences in Kerala, proving their big fan bases in the region. These releases have closely competed with those from the Malayalam film industry, including Prithviraj’s films.

However, over time, Prithviraj’s perspective on cinema has evolved. His recent films reflect a blend of artistry and commercial appeal. Although he still supports movies with strong artistic integrity, such as Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, he now also makes films that feature popular songs and dance numbers.

In an interview of #PrithiviRaj ,he states that “ #ThalapathyVijay & #AlluArjun movies have bad aesthetics ,not at all good story or cinema , it have only songs&dance , people shouldn’t give courage for distributors for buy& don’t promote their movies“ Comment ur thoughts ? pic.twitter.com/PEGQjZ7tE5 — ജിന്ന് 🧞‍♂️ (@jinn_7_) July 17, 2024

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office (Hindi): Prabhas Starrer Needs Just 10.6 Crores To Enjoy 150% Returns & Become A Super-Hit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News