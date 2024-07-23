Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD has been on an unstoppable ride ever since it arrived at the Indian box office. Despite new releases, the film has maintained its stronghold and raked in impressive numbers. In the Hindi version alone, the biggie has kept the window open to hit the 300 crore milestone in the domestic market, and in the meantime, it is set to emerge as a super-hit. Keep reading to know more!

After the solid success of Salaar, Prabhas has scored another big money spinner in the Hindi market with his latest dystopian saga. With positive word-of-mouth, the film continues to attract big footfalls, especially during the weekends. Despite releases like Kill, Sarfira, Indian 2 (Hindi), and Bad Newz taking away a considerable chunk of screens, the biggie is refusing to slow down.

As per the official collection update, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) did a splendid business of 277.40 crores net at the Indian box office in 25 days. Considering the absence of any big Bollywood release this week, the film is expected to earn well during the upcoming weekend, thus keeping itself on track to enter the 300-crore club.

In the meantime, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) will secure a super-hit verdict at the Indian box office, as it needs a few more crores to fulfill the box office parameters. As of now, the film is a hit in India.

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) earned 277.40 crores against the cost of 115 crores, yielding returns of 162.40 crores. Calculated further, the film stands at a profit of 141.21%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it will need to make returns of 150% to be a super-hit, and to reach that number, it needs a collection of 288 crores.

So, the biggie needs just 10.6 crores to become a super-hit in the Hindi version, and the feat is expected to be achieved during the fifth weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Hindi Version Has Earned 277.40 Crores Out Of 621.95 Crores; Here’s The Complete Breakdown Of All Other Languages

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News