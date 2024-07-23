Deadpool and Wolverine’s ticket sales are surging everywhere as the film is just around the corner to hit the screens. The pre-sales kicked off in China, but the numbers are below Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The bookings have opened alongside the Chinese movie The Traveller. Ryan Reynolds will once again return as the Merc with a Mouth, and he brought Hugh Jackman out of retirement when he put down his claws as Logan in 2017. Scroll below for the deets.

The MonsterVerse movie was a big success at the box office this year, dominating the cinemas during its entire run. Meanwhile, the MCU flick is a big movie for Marvel fans across the globe as it will bring the X-Men home finally and full-fledgedly led by Wade Wilson and Logan. Previously, we did see a few X-Men characters here and there in the MCU, but this is it. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has already stated that the upcoming movie will mark the mutant’s era, and their story and involvement will increase even before the multiverse saga ends with Avengers: Secret Wars.

According to Luiz Fernando, Deadpool & Wolverine has hit a $995K cume for the whole of July 25-28 period. The report also mentioned the bookings taking place alongside the Chinese movie The Traveller. However, the Marvel movie remains under the MonsterVerse biggie, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. Meanwhile, it is close to beating Chris Pratt led Jurassic World Dominion’s $1.1 million 4-Day cume.

For the unversed, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire collected $1.4 million in its 4-day pre-sales. However, only 38K screenings with pre-sales are currently open. The numbers will hopefully improve as Deadpool & Wolverine gets more screenings. It might even surpass the MonsterVerse movie. The trade analyst predicts a solid opening for the Marvel movie, which will be around $30-$40 million on its debut weekend.

If the pace continues, Deadpool & Wolverine might beat Aquaman 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s opening as the biggest debut weekend for a comic book movie post-COVID. It is also hoped that if it manages to achieve that, then it will be interesting to see how close it gets to 2017’s Logan’s $48.8 million debut. Meanwhile, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire collected $44 million in China on its opening weekend. The MCU movie will be released in the theatres on July 26.

