Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is one of the highest-grossing films ever, and it was the highest-earning movie in Brazil. But that is in the past, as Inside Out 2 has taken that title from the MCU movie and gone one step ahead to become the most attended film in Brazil’s history. Keep scrolling for more.

Inside Out’s sequel is on a roll at the box office and was moving ahead swiftly, but it has subdued a little after the arrival of Despicable Me 4, Longlegs, and now Twisters. On Friday, Deadpool and Wolverine will also hit the screens. A few days back, the Pixar animation surpassed Avengers: Age of Ultron in the all-time global box office chart and is now at the 14th spot ahead of Barbie, too. It is less than $10 million away from Frozen II and might cross that difference by the weekend.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reports that last week, Inside Out 2, locally titled Divertida Mente 2, surpassed Avengers: Endgame to become the highest-grossing film in Brazil. It has once again surpassed the Marvel biggie as the most attended film in history, hitting 20 million admissions and also being the first to break the BRL400 million mark in local currency grosses.

Inside Out 2 was leading the box office chart in Brazil, and it was at the top on its 5th weekend in a row, grossing BRL19.4 million on the fifth weekend for a BRL404 million cume there. The report further stated that the Inside Out sequel is the first film in the history of Brazillian cinema to hit the 20 million mark in admissions, surpassing Avengers: Endgame‘s 19.7 million tickets sold as the most attended film ever locally.

According to The Numbers, Inside Out 2 has earned $596.4 million in the US and $846.9 million overseas. Therefore, the sequel’s worldwide collection is $1.44 billion. It was released in theatres on June 24.

