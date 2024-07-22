Despicable Me 4 might have found tough competition in Twisters this week, but the Minions have a strong foothold in the international market, which enabled it to cross a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. The movie has secured the second position on the domestic chart, beaten by Twisters’ exceptional debut weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie has yet to be released in some major places, including Japan and Korea. It will open in Korea this Wednesday, and the previews were held on Saturday. Its biggest rival is Inside Out 2, which is just a few millions away from becoming the highest-grossing animation ever, surpassing Frozen II. We are saying this because this Illumination franchise is the highest-grossing animation franchise with its $5 billion collections. It is also aiming for an exceptional number in its global run.

Steve Carell has been voicing Gru for years and never fails to bring a smile to our faces with his exceptional voice acting. The movie has been entertaining the audiences thoroughly ever since it hit the theatres. Despicable Me 4 grossed a solid $52 million overseas on its 5th weekend. It has crossed the $300 million mark in the international market, reaching a $314.9 million cume overseas. It has only dropped 40% from last weekend, as per Luiz Fernando’s report.

In North America, Despicable Me 4 has reached the $259.5 million cume, and thus, the global collection of the Illumination creation is $574.4 million [and counting]. The movie will open in Korea on Wednesday, July 24. It collected $368K on Saturday, July 20 previews.

Despicable Me 4 is eyeing a $1 billion to $1.1 billion global run. Hence, it will reportedly fail to beat Inside Out 2‘s numbers. The movie was released in the theatres on July 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (China): Smashing Debut For Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Starrer As It Already Surpasses Dune 2 In Pre-Booking Sales!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News