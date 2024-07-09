Inside Out 2 is showcasing its magic all around the world, including Brazil, where it has officially surpassed The Lion King’s entire run there. The film faces another popular franchise sequel, Despicable Me 4, but the Pixar animation has already earned the crown of this year’s highest-grossing film, dethroning Dune 2. The movie will soon surpass Marvel-Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and become Brazil’s second-highest-grossing film.

The movie is a sequel to 2015’s Inside Out, which was also widely appreciated. The film revolves around Riley and her emotions, who try their best to keep her happy. Joy is in charge of managing the others. The sequel introduced a few more new emotions besides Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust. These new emotions arrived as Riley hit puberty. The movie is an emotional ride and a blockbuster hit.

Inside Out 2 is enjoying monumental success in every corner of the earth [wherever the film has been released]. In Brazil, the movie’s performance has stood out now, surpassing 2019’s The Lion King’s entire run of BRL287.3 million. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report added that Inside Out’s sequel is the third film to cross the BRL300 million mark, reaching the BRL302.3 million cume and 15 million admissions, making it the fifth most watched movie ever locally.

The report further added that Inside Out 2 will surpass Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s BRL315.5 million, becoming the second highest-grossing film ever in Brazil. Meanwhile, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame will take the first spot.

Inside Out 2 has grossed $534.13 million at the North American box office so far and has had an equally exceptional performance in the international market, where it has collected $685.65 million. The film’s global collection is $1.21 billion. It was released on June 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Movies Ranked Per Box Office History As ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Eyes Record-Breaking Debut Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News