The Disney and Marvel sequel is set to rule the summer box office. Per multiple reports, “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which unites Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth with Hugh Jackman’s ill-tempered mutant, is expected to open to between $160 million and $165 million, making it the best domestic debut in 2024.

The Disney and Marvel sequel, which will release on July 26, will supposedly surpass Inside Out 2’s box office collection as fans anticipate its release. Pixar’s blockbuster animated sequel has accumulated over a billion worldwide nearly three weeks after release.

“Deadpool & Wolverine’s $165 million domestic debut is primed to become the highest-grossing Wolverine flick. Hugh Jackman debuted as the clawed grumpy mutant in the 2000 ensemble film X-Men. The film solidified Hugh Jackman’s status as a movie star. It led to his long-storied tenure as Wolverine, reprising his role in nine films, including three standalone movies, before he retired from the role in 2017.

High Jackma’s last film as the grumpy mutant Logan has the highest debut, earning a little over $88.4 Million in the opening weekend. As Wolverine gears up for a comeback in the latest Marvel film, we have ranked all of Hugh Jcakman’s Fox Wolverine movies best to worst per box office history.

Logan ($614.2 Million)

Logan hit theaters on March 3, 2017, to record-breaking box office numbers, accumulating over $88.4 million during its first outing domestically. The film, which marked Hugh Jcakman’s retirement from the franchise before Ryan Reynolds coaxed him out for a final ride, earned over $226.2 million in lifetime earnings in the domestic box office and $614.2 million worldwide.

2. The Wolverine ($416.4 Million)

The 2013 sequel to the very first standalone film, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, made $53.1 at the opening weekend and accumulated $$132.5 million at the domestic box office at the end of its theatrical run. While the Fox film failed to impress the US audience, it fared much better overseas, accumulating $283.9 million internationally. The film raked in $416.4 million worldwide.

3. X-Men Origins: Wolverine ($374.8 Million)

The first standalone film featuring Wolverine’s origin story debuted with $85.05 Million domestically. The film, which first saw Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool’s first live-action appearance, earned $179.8 Million at the domestic box office and $374.8 Million worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

