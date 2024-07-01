Hugh Jackman’s Marvel co-star Anna Paquin once recalled feeling sorry for the actor after watching him being “put through the wringer” for X-Men.

Anna Paquin starred as Rogue in the very first 2000 Marvel Film X-Men, in which Hugh Jackman portrayed the clawed mutant Wolverine. This was Hugh Jackman’s first big blockbuster, which cemented his Hollywood stardom.

Meanwhile, Anna Pacquin won Best Supporting Actress at the 1993 Academy Awards for her role in Pianao when she was 11 years old. During a 2021 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the Academy Award-winner opened up about her friendship with Hugh Jackman, whom she described as a “lovely, gracious human being.”

Pacquin shared, “Hugh was the person I was always closest with because I had all my scenes with him, and he’s just wonderful.”

Pacquin said her close friendship with Hugh Jackman made it difficult for her to watch the star being brutalized on set while shooting the film. Pacquin recalled, “It’s minus 40 [degrees], and he’s being dropped off some building onto his back over and over and over again. And still has all the time in the world to be a nice, normal person.”

Pacquin shared that Hugh Jackman “never ever complained,” despite being “put through the wringer” on that first film.

Pacquin also said she once had to help Jackman “pick cigar out of his teeth because he couldn’t do it with his claws without causing personal damage.”

Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine in X-Men led to the actor’s long tenure as the tortured mutant, leading him to star in several sequels. He is currently reprising his role for the upcoming Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine film.

