Hugh Jackman can’t stop gushing about Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy as he opens up about his role in Deadpool and Wolverine. The new MCU flick revives Wolverine from retirement six years after Hugh Jackman starred in his last superhero film, Logan, as the clawed mutant.

The “Prestige” star will now reprise his superhero role alongside the wise, cracking mercenary Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). Way before Hugh Jackman teamed up with Ryan Reynolds, the actors were embroiled in a playful feud that gave fans insight into their friendship.

For years, Ryan Reynolds has been vying to make a mashup movie featuring his Deadpool character and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. However, Reynolds had to coax Jackman out of superhero retirement after he hung up his Wolverine claws in 2017.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Jackman opened up about his experience filming with Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, who he considered his two best friends.

Jackman, who already shares a close bond with Ryan Reynolds, said filming Deadpool & Wolverine allowed him to solidify his friendship with Canadian director Shawn Levy. Jackman expressed his excitement over sharing the project with his “two best friends,” adding, “There was not a day where I wasn’t in tears laughing.”

Jackman said, “The three of us together are like the Three Amigos. There was not a day where I wasn’t in tears laughing. I felt so rejuvenated playing the part. I mean, I’m 25 years in, man, and it feels better than ever.”

Hugh Jackman also reprising his role after several years felt “new and fresh”, adding “, I instinctively knew that Deadpool was going to allow us to get to a different side of the [Wolverine] character than I’ve ever played before in every way, from emotion, humour, dialogue, and action.”

Deadpool 3 is set to hit the theaters on July 26.

