Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the much-awaited movies of 2024. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film stars Ryan Gosling and Hugh Jackman in the titular role. After a long time, the MCU film brings back the iconic pair of Wade Wilson and Logan on the big screen, and fans can’t wait to know what’s in store for them.

At one point, one wouldn’t have thought that Deadpool and Wolverine would happen. Hugh Jackman was very clear that after Logan (2017), he wouldn’t return to play the clawed superhero again. However, after seven years, we will see him back in action. But did you know that, at one point, Ryan and Shawn were going to tell Kevin that they should not go with the movie (yet) as they don’t have a good story yet?

Hugh Jackman’s Call To Ryan Reynolds For Deadpool & Wolverine

In an interview, Shawn Levy reveals that during the shoot of The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds requested Shawn to direct the MCU movie. Ryan thought that Shawn would say no to doing the same. “What are you talking about? I’m already a yes,” Shawn said to Ryan.

In the same interview with Vanity Fair, Ryan revealed they struggled to find a good and original story. So they were on the verge of telling Kevin Feige that they should not go ahead with the movie yet. However, Hugh Jackman’s call to Ryan changed everything. “Ryan and I were right at the edge of saying to Kevin, ‘You know what? Maybe now is not the right moment because we’re not coming up with a story. And that is the moment when Ryan’s phone rang, and it was Hugh calling from his car,” added Shawn Levy told the portal.

Hugh Jackman was on a holiday at a beach when he called Ryan Reynolds and said, “Deadpool-Wolverine. I want to do that movie.” Ryan Reynolds told the portal, “On the Zoom with Kevin, we just cut right to the f*cking chase. We said, ‘Look, this call just came in. I feel like we’d be idiots to look this gift horse in the mouth and ignore it. This is a one-in-a-billion chance. I really feel like this is what we’ve been looking for.”

Deadpool & Wolverine also stars Leslie Uggams, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand and others. The film will hit the theatres on July 27, 2024.

