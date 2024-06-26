In January 2023, Jeremy Renner suffered injuries in the Snowplow accident. The Avengers star was admitted to the hospital for days to undergo treatment. The actor is physically doing well now, but mentally, he is still affected by the accident. Hence, Renner has decided not to take on complex characters.

The Avengers: Endgame star said, “I just don’t have the energy for it. I don’t have the fuel. I have so much fuel to put into this reality, this body… all this stuff. I can’t just go play make-believe right now, because that takes a lot of time to get right here every day just so I can have a positive thought — so I can progress, so I can always keep growing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayor of Kingstown (@mayorofkingstown)

In the same interview with Smartless, Jeremy Renner shared that he’s trying to live in reality. It was mentally challenging for him to get over the hump. “I still struggle with it sometimes too, like, I don’t take it super seriously. I’m in a character that I can do very well, and I know the show very well.” Hence, the actor decided to reprise his role in Mayor of Kingstown. The actor wouldn’t have taken up the show if the role was challenging.

Jeremy Renner Talks About the Injuries Due To The Snowplow Incident

In an interview with Men’s Health Magazine, the Marvel star shared that when the machine ran him over, he remembers his head cracking on it. Thankfully, his skull wasn’t fully damaged. “My cheekbone broke, my eye socket broke, and then, from the crushing of getting run over by the machine, my eye bulged out. I could see my left eyeball with my right eyeball. I was screaming for a breath.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

When Jeremy Renner was unwell, many of his industry friends, especially his Avengers co-star, checked up on him. In the MCU, the actor was last seen in the series Hawkeye.

Must Read: Ben Affleck Snaps At Paparazzi Waiting Down Jennifer Lopez’s Driveway: “You’re Gonna Get Somebody Hurt”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News