Ben Affleck Snaps At Paparazzi Waiting Down Jennifer Lopez’s Driveway: “You’re Gonna Get Somebody Hurt”

Ben Affleck has had enough of the paparazzi shadowing his every move. The Batman star recently snapped at a group of photographers waiting at the bottom of his and Jennifer Lopez’s Beverly Hills home Driveway.

The couple recently faced intense media scrutiny after sparking split rumours. For a few months, Ben Affleck was relentlessly stalked by paparazzi as the divorce rumours intensified. The actor, who values his privacy, finally snapped at the photographers dogging his every move.

In a video posted by TMZ, Ben Affleck was seen leaving the home in a vehicle by himself when paparazzi greeted him down the driveway.

As the photographers began flashing their cameras at him, Affleck exited his BMW and approached one man, who received a scold.

“Don’t flash your lights with somebody driving down the driveway. Don’t do that, that’s dangerous,” the actor told the photographer before returning to his car.

As Affleck returned to his vehicle, other reporters continued snapping pictures with flash on, impelling Affleck to say, “Stop, man. It’s dangerous what you guys are doing. Do you understand? I can’t see. You’re gonna get somebody hurt doing this s*it.”

Affleck continued, “My daughter’s coming down here. If you flash the lights on her, you’re putting her in danger, you understand that?”

The incident comes weeks after Jennifer Lopez announced she was cancelling her This is Me…Live Tour to spend time with her children, family, and friends amid the divorce speculation.

The married couple first sparked split rumors after reports emerged that they had been living apart, with Ben Affleck renting a place in Brentwood. According to TMZ, Jennifer Lopez was not at home at the time of the Paparazzi incident.

Must Read: Tom Cruise Skips Daughter Suri’s Graduation To Attend Taylor Swift’s Concert

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News