Tom Cruise Skips Daughter Suri’s Graduation To Attend Taylor Swift’s Concert

For years now, Tom Cruise’s personal life has been the subject of curiosity ever since he stepped out into the limelight, But the secretive and private nature of his life adds to the mystery. His long marriage and eventual breakup with Katie Holmes dominated the headlines for a very long time. Even though Katie and Tom went their separate ways, Cruise was still involved in Suri’s life up to a point. It is clear that the two are estranged because Tom Cruise ditched his daughter’s graduation when he was spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert in London.

Suri, Tom Cruise’s daughter, received her high school diploma this past weekend. However, the star of Mission Impossible skipped the ceremony to spend his Saturday night with Taylor Swift. Tom was present for one of Taylor’s three performances that she gave over the weekend at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Before Taylor’s performance, the A-lister gave friendship bracelets to other concertgoers. Tom may have gained favor with the Swifties by taking part in one of their revered rituals. But fans are not entirely happy with him skipping his daughter’s graduation.

Suri and the rest of LaGuardia High School’s 2024 graduating class received their diplomas across the Atlantic at the United Palace Theatre in Manhattan’s Washington Heights.

Suri and her father have not been in contact for most of her life. Therefore, it wasn’t shocking in the slightest that he missed her graduation. According to the news, she is said to have permanently dropped the cruise surname. This move has been interpreted by many as Suri severing all ties to her well-known father.

look at the reactions when tom cruise turns to them 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nUcfv9w1BU — kaia (@kaiamal13) June 23, 2024

Whatever the case, Katie Holmes, Suri’s mother, was present for her daughter’s special day. However, Tom—who has supposedly not seen Suri in a number of years—was preoccupied with filming and later went to the concert, dancing with attendees and business people.

On the work front, Tom Cruise will be seen next in eight Untitled Mission Impossible film.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Are Taylor Swift’s Legs Insured For $40 Million Dollar? Fortnight Singer Once Took A Dig At Wild Rumours & Here’s What She Had To Say!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News