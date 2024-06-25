Don’t mess with Kate Bridgerton’s family. The Viscountess is speaking out in defense of her new sister-in-law. Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton) came out in defense of Nicola Coughlan, who was recently subjected to vile body-shaming comments.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the Regency drama, headlined season 3 of the Netflix show. The Derry Girls star reportedly received some body-shaming comments after her character’s steamy scenes were featured in Bridgerton 3.

Following the vitriol, Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma/ Bridgerton, defended her co-star, telling the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco earlier this month that Coughlan is unbothered by the trolls.

“Yeah, the haters are going to hate, and I think we can all relate to that, but I really don’t think that she’s allowing that to bother her,” Simone said.

The Sex education star praised Coughlan, calling her an “Inspiration.” She added, “She has a strong and fruitful career and entire life ahead of her. And I really believe in her, as the world does as well. I think Nicola is just absolutely flying.”

Ashley went on to describe her Bridgerton co-star as an innately kind and beautiful individual who inspires the world with her actions every day. Ashley concluded her defense by adding, “She is a gorgeous, strong, confident, intelligent woman. I’m seeing her do this press tour and spread so much joy and inspiration to everyone—especially women—all over the world. She’s also a really kind human being, and I think that’s such a universal language that people can relate to.”

Meanwhile, viewers can’t get enough of the latest installment in the Bridgerton series. According to Luminate’s weekly viewership rankings, the Shonda Rhimes series was watched for 3.1 billion minutes and landed as the No. 1 streaming original for June 14-20, 2024.

Must Read: Katherine Kelly Lang To John McCook, The Bold & The Beautiful Cast With The Highest Net Worth Ranked

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News