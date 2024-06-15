Bridgerton Season 3 Beats Sweet Tooth As Netflix's Most Watched Show In The World

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 was the talk of the ton after the next four episodes hit the streaming platform and soared past Sweet Tooth as the most-watched Netflix show in the world.

The second part of the Regency drama dropped on June 14, generating rave reviews from critics who called it “addictively watchable.” The New York Post wrote, “Overall, the second half of Season 3 is packed with juicy drama, and it remains addictively watchable.”

The Bridgerton series reportedly topped Nielsen’s streaming charts for May 13 to 19 ( per Deadline). The four new season 3 episodes accounted for 70%, or 1.93 billion minutes, of the 2.7 billion minutes viewed from the entire series.

While the numbers for the new episodes will arrive later next week, the Flix Patrol chart, which amasses current global Netflix top 10 data, showed Bridgerton burning up the chart as the number one show in the world.

Sweet Tooth previously held the position, but it has dropped to second.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 is reportedly trending at the number one spot in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, and Mexico.

The top Netflix 10 shows across the world:

Bridgerton Sweet Tooth Hierarchy Raising Voices Perfect Match Geek Girl Eric Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial The Atypical Family Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Meanwhile, according to the Nielsen chart, Madame Web premiered on May 14 on Netflix. It racked up 1.16 billion minutes of viewing for the week despite being derided by critics and audiences after its theatrical release.

