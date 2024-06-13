Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashely, Luke Thompson, Hannah Dodd, Ruth Gemmell, Golda Rosheuvel

Creator: Shonda Rhimes, Jess Brownell

Director: Tom Verica, Tricia Brock

Streaming On: Netflix

Language: English

Runtime: 48 Minutes- 1 Hour 20 Minutes

The Wallflower has finally bloomed, and we are crying mascara tears of ha[piness and confusion. Dearest Gentle Reader of the esteemed ton, much like the rest of the world, we have been waiting with bated breath to see Bridgerton Season 3’s Part 2. And the show arrived today with its glory and so many twists and turns. But most importantly, with so much heart and emotional maturity, it almost feels like the end. With Penelope’s identity as Whisteldown at risk, a love with Colin blossoming under the dark, the threats of losing Eloise, Violet’s Second Act, and Francecsa’s first, this season’s part 1 finale left us with many questions. But Part 2 comes bearing gifts, trouble, and maybe a bittersweet feeling with it all. Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton deliver a performance worthy of praise, with each cast member adding their part of sparkle.

But as this spoiler-filled review will delve into it, Bridgerton Season 3 is more layered than we ever planned for. Bridgerton Season 3 could very well be the end of the hit series as it simmers down and takes away the cages of gleam the steams and tries to tell a story about women, their friendship and their identity, and how lost souls can find love if they find each other.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Review: What’s It About:

From the very start of Bridgerton Season 3, the theme has been stepping out of the shadows, and Part 2 fulfills its foreshadowing. Part 2 delivers when it comes to pacing the storyline; the first complaint that many viewers and fans had was that Part 1 felt rushed in terms of the storyline.

Starting after the steamy rendezvous in the carriage scenes, Part 2 focuses on Colin & Penelope’s romance and everything that comes with it. It deals with the real love story- Elosie and Penelope’s friendship’s redemption arc. Violet’s dreams and Portia Feathrington come to senses about her daughter. These four episodes focus on the heart and make the underdogs in the story shine. From Portia Feathrington’s motherly side taking center stage, we see more of Prudence and Philipa; their insecurities and love play out. We see vulnerabilities sprinkle across all storylines, from Benedict Cressida to our Dear Queen Charlotte. We find out about the origin story of Lady Whistledown and, most notably, the stories of women, ambition, and everything they will sacrifice for love.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 plays out in real-time, with increased suspense and delving into unchartered territory. What surprises you about these four ending episodes is that the show takes a slow emotional rise and unravels the slow story knots that it weaves at the beginning of the season, ending in the big reveal of Lady Whistledown. But as the excruciating wait for Part 2 ends, does it feel all worth it all? Is it the beginning of the end of what was Netflix’s beloved romance series? It isn’t, but it feels like it.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Review: What Works?:

Right off the bat, the pace is much better, you don’t feel rushed, and you get to understand the sudden emotional shift of the show. Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 takes the time to give you a look into the character arc of every character, from Penelope & Portia’s developing a mother-daughter relationship to even Francecsa feeling jealous of Penelope; the table has turned, and it’s a beautiful view. The last four episodes might feel longer because, in between the steamy scenes, there is just so much stress and vulnerability; with the heavy weight of identity and lost souls finding a purpose, the season soars in not being too preachy with change. Penelope’s confidence comes from Colin and vice versa. The show also stresses that ambitions don’t have to take a back seat regarding love. Brdgeryon Season 3 also has enough of its shocking moments with another surprise wedding and a surprise end to the season. Lady Whistledown and The Queen finally meet under the most unusual circumstances, and the overall win of a wallflower feels personal.

This season feels more complete and results with Bridgerton as a series taking a more sincere look under the gossip and the pomp. It truly is the story of people living in the shadows; Anthony and Kate serve as great boosters trying to figure out life after their happily ever after. But it’s Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie who shine through and through. Cressida Cowper has the most surprising arc we’ve seen, but who’s complaining? Luke Newton is adorable as the love-sick Colin, who worships the ground Penelope walks on. Taking second place are our dear friends Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury; it’s the season where friendship triumphs over everything, and what an emotional but whistle-worthy end the last 3 minutes are.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Review: What Doesn’t Work?:

We love the shift, but it can get a bit draggy. The show shined because it balances raunch and desire with love and emotional complications. Bridgerton Season 3 edges towards cringe sometimes, and you want to know who the villain is. This story works but could easily fall flat, which is a considerable risk. Taking an emotional swing towards the end leaves no room for it to return. The show’s end feels concrete; for example, if this were the last episode of the series, you would not mind. And for the makers keen on bringing the show back, the least they could have done is introduce the next lead in a hint or give us a cliffhanger. But it ends in a classic happily ever after and with no intrigue in the lives of the rest of the Bridgertons.

If the following season features Benedict or Eloise, you would never guess that from the show. Both of them are placed in such a similar lost soul predicament that it reeks of privilege and insufficient forethought. So, while we love the conclusion to Polin’s story, this could very well be the end of Bridgerton, and we wouldn’t mind it.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Review: Concluding Words:

Members of the Ton can still relish this show. Lady Whistledown’s identity might be out, but this seems like an opportunity for a new beginning. The show is stepping into uncharted timelines and territories here. With no cliffhangers to answer to, they could switch it up or tone it down. But for the fans’ sake, we hope they switch it up. While I love Benedict, I think it’s time to see Eloise finally get her happy ending. In parting words, as we diligently wait for any official announcement. Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, and the rest of the cast have delivered another hit, with certain damps, but what a run it has been. Until next time, Dear Readers!

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For Updates!

Must Read: Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 Review: Nicola Coughlan And Luke Newton’s Friends To Lovers Trope Might Just Make This The Best Season Yet, But It’s Not Without Its Flaws

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News