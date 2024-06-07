The Irish actress Nicola Coughlan has captivated audiences with her standout performance as Penelope Featherington in the Netflix hit series, Bridgerton. Her portrayal of the youngest Featherington daughter has won million hearts and she continues being charming on the show. As we await the next part of Bridgerton Season 3 which will deep dive into the steamy romance of Colin and Penelope, let’s explore some remarkable facts about Nicola Coughlan.

1. Who is Nicola Coughlan?

Born and raised in Galway, in the Republic of Ireland’s west coast, Nicola Coughlan is a Capricorn who starred as Clare, a lesbian girl, in Derry Girls until she landed her breakout TV role in Bridgerton. This show has given her global recognition for her exceptional work.

2. How Old and Tall is Nicola Coughlan?

Nicola Coughlan was born on January 9, 1987, and is 36 years old. She is 5 feet tall, rounding it to 1.55 meters.

3. Is Nicola Coughlan Married?

Nicola Coughlan keeps her personal life private and she has not mentioned her love interest even on her social media. Well, Lady Whistledown probably knows who she’s dating!

4. Who Plays Penelope Featherington on Netflix’s Bridgerton?

The role of Penelope Featherington on Netflix’s show Bridgerton is played by Nicola Coughlan. In Season 3, fans can witness Penelope stealing the spotlight for her enduring friendship with Colin Bridgerton as their friendship blossoms into a captivating romance. Although her role as Penelope has been consistent across all three seasons, the sexual tension between her and Colin is explored in Season 3. We can expect their romance will continue to enchant the audience as she confirmed her return for Season 4 alongside co-star Luke Newton.

5. What is the Story of Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton Season 3?

In Bridgerton Season 3, fans will finally get to see the chemistry between Penelope and Colin explored. Nicola and Luke will take the center stage as Penelope and Colin will give us some steamy scenes with their romance. For those who’ve read the books, they must be aware of how their romance will play out, but let’s not give out spoilers yet. Besides, Nicola has already teased the fans that Penelope and Colin’s sex scenes are the “spiciest” ones that the show has ever done. Let’s wait for the next part of Bridgerton season 3 to know more.

6. Nicola Coughlan Stars as Clare Devlin in Derry Girls

The Channel 4 popular series, Derry Girls, is set during the the 1990s in Derry, Northern Island. It explores the life and struggles of a group of Catholic teens and their families. Nicola played one of the girls, Clare Devlin, and the show concluded with its final season in 2022.

7. Nicola Coughlan Stars as Hannah Dalton in Harlots on Hulu

Nicola also played the role of Hannah Dalton in Harlots on Hulu. It is a period drama based on The Covent Garden Ladies by Hallie Rubenhold. The show focuses on a brothel and their wealthy clients in Georgian London.

8. Nicola Coughlan’s Movies and TV shows

Other than Bridgerton and Derry Girls, Nicola Coughlan has starred in many other TV shows, including Doctors and Big Mood. She has showcased her talent as Maggie in Big Mood, displaying her dynamic acting skills. She is also expected to star in one of the episodes of Doctor Who in Christmas 2024. While she boasts an impressive theater and voice portfolio in productions like Thor: Legend of the Magical Hammer and The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, her role as diplomat Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie further diversified her status as a versatile performer.

9. Nicola Coughlan’s Scenes as Diplomat Barbie in Barbie

Nicola Coughlan’s appearance in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie as the Diplomat Barbie might have been brief, but her adaptability as an actress stands out in the movie. Coughlan actually landed a larger role in the movie after impressing Gerwig, however, due to her scheduling conflicts, she had to change the plans. Despite that, Gerwig recognized Coughlan’s talents and offered her a smaller role, leaving a lasting impression on the big screen.

10. Nicola Coughlan was a Guest Judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Nicola has been a fierce advocate of positive body image and campaigned for same-sex marriage and abortion rights in Ireland. She was also a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2. She is a huge fan of Drag Race and was praised as one of the standout guest judges of the entire season. The writer said to Vulture during a review of the episode, “Before we get to the runway, we have to give a special shout-out to Nicola Coughlan of Bridgerton and Derry Girls. Sometimes I feel like the producers write some puns for the guests but not Nicola. She came with jokes.”

11. Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s off-screen Friendship

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s friendship began during the filming of the early season of Bridgerton. Since then their friendship has grown stronger, especially after Colin and Penelope’s romance on-screen. Coughlan shared that Luke is a “really special person in my life” and their chemistry is evident not only on the show but also in real life. During the press tour of Bridgerton Season 3, fans speculated that the duo has been dating, though sadly, they’re not.

