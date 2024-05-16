The third season of the popular Shondaland show is already upon us. Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s off-screen chemistry is off the charts and rightfully justifies Bridgerton Season 3’s buzz. While Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are returning to the series, Phoebe Dynevor has said goodbye to the role.

The first part of the highly anticipated Bridgerton Season 3, with only four episodes, was released today. With Season 2 leaving us on such a big cliffhanger, Season 3 picks right off. It’s been only a week that Kate and Anthony have been back from the honeymoon, and another debut season is already casting a gloom on the ton. With a queen who is on the search for a new diamond and a wallflower ready to bloom, there is a lot at stake here. Will Mr. Bridgerton please stand up though?

First Impression of Bridgerton Season 3

Here’s our first impression of the show. Watching Bridgerton is like picking up your favorite novel and diving right back into it as if no time has passed. The first episode is titled ‘Out of The Shadows’ and it does exactly what it says. The episode starts by introducing a newly married Viscount and Viscountess HD- Bridgerton. The happy Brudgetron family soars on with anxiety about Francesca’s debut, while Eloise recovers from two heartbreaks- her fight with Penelope Featherington and her first heartbreak with Theo.

The Featheringtons return flush with money, and the elder daughters have two husbands, while dearest Penelope has no courting partner. But we see a more refined more confident version of Penelope. One is ready to get out of the shadows and into the light.

The Queen is bored of the debutants and feels that there is no diamond to be found, which causes havoc amongst the ton. Kanthony’s romance is still a great attraction to fans, as they return with love in the air. A ‘sturdy’ well-traveled Colin Bridgerton becomes the talk of the town and leans into his playboy nature with all the new attention on him for a spin. Mondrich’s family’s fortunes turn as his son becomes the heir and Baron Of Kent.

There is a lot of tension between Penelope and Colin’s first meeting, with our own dear Miss Feathrington still reeling from Colin’s loud proclamation that he would never court her. Something that she reminds him of her and we see a vulnerable side of Penelope and her insecurity come to light. But our wallflower has had enough of being in the shadows.

Penelope’s Transformation & Lord Debling’s Entry

Penelope has had enough of citrus colors and decides that she needs a makeover. But her frequent run-ins with Eloise and the pain of their friendship ending are the real tragedy of the show. Francesca’s return might not be that easy, as she struggles to find joy in the process, only adding to Violet’s concerns. And what a makeover it was. She makes a startling entry to Lady Danbury’s ball. Penelope’s changed look quite literally turns heads and makes Lord Colin Bridgerton gasp.

With new attention at her feet, Penelope does not know how to react and rambles and flubs her way to drive her suitors away. As she is starting to lose her spirit, the new Lord Debling rushes in, marveling at Penelope’s beauty—right when Cressida plays a practical joke and ruins her dress.

What follows is Penelope telling Colin off, about how cruel he had been. Eloise and Cressida form a friendship. As Anthony and Kate wish to extend their honeymoon, Benedict finds his purpose, and the Queen struggles to find a diamond.

Colin, out of his growing concerns, reaches out to Penelope, extending his hand for friendship and promises to be Penelope’s wingman. As the new Whistledown arrives, Penelope’s anger in him is reflected in the papers. As she takes a vicious shot at Colin’s comeback, we at least find out what he thinks of her. Colin promises to never forgive her. But little does he know that he is in for a ride.

Concluding Thoughts On Bridgerton Season 3’s First Episode

Fresh, crisp and truly the most anticipated first episode delivers at its first viewing. The first episode also gets everything we saw in the promos and teasers, meaning there is so much more to offer to the show. As the season progresses, the first episode has already laid out a strong foundation for the show to follow. But with this much hype, and a few dulls with Francessa’s character. Will Bridgerton Season 3 hold up the torch to its previous seasons or at least do justice to the Polin Fans? There’s a lot at stake here, and like Lady Whistledown, we live a good story!

Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is streaming now on Netflix, and Part 2 will be released on June 13, 2024.

