After entertaining audiences in the theatres and giving them one of the best cinematic experiences, Dune: Part Two is set to release on its home streaming platform and be free to subscribers. Timothee Chalamet gave one of his best performances in the lead role in this Denis Villeneuve-helmed sci-fi movie. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

It is the highest-grossing movie of Timothee worldwide, beating Wonka by a significant margin. The movie is the sequel to the 2021 film and is based on Frank Herbert’s books. In the sequel, Timothee’s character, Paul Atreides, rises to the occasion and accepts his faith as the Chosen One, and in the process, he breaks the heart of his lady love, Chani, portrayed by Zendaya. The movie has an ensemble of cast members, including Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson, and Dave Bautista.

Dune: Part Two, aka Dune 2’s synopsis, states, “Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

According to a recent report, Dune 2 has become this year’s highest-grossing movie with its astonishing $710.5 million worldwide collections. For the record, Dune: Part Two had an estimated budget of $190 million, and now it is set to hit its home streaming platform.

The film earned a whopping $82.5 million on its opening weekend. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya’s sci-fi movie has a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

According to media reports, including IGN, Dune 2 will arrive on Max on Tuesday, May 21. Warner Bros. reportedly announced this. The film was released in theatres on March 1, 2024, and it is coming to Max after over two months.

