Uncle Samsik is one of the most-anticipated K-Dramas of the year, as acclaimed film actor Song Kang-ho is making his television debut with the show. Directed by Yeon-Shick Shin, the period drama is set in 1960s Korea and revolves around the unlikely alliance between the idealist Kim San and the shady fixer, Uncle Samsik.

As all episodes of Uncle Samsik are not going to be dropped together, audiences must be wondering about the release schedule of the show. If you are also eagerly awaiting the release of the series, here is how and when you can watch it.

How to Watch Uncle Samsik?: Complete Release Schedule

Uncle Samsik is going to premiere on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024. The show will be streamed in the US on Hulu, while Disney+ will be airing it internationally. The series is going to feature 16 episodes, five of which will be released simultaneously as a part of the premiere on May 15th. It will then follow a weekly schedule, with two episodes coming out every Wednesday, followed by a three-part finale on June 19th. Here is the complete release schedule:

Episode 1: May 15th, 2024

Episode 2: May 15th, 2024

Episode 3: May 15th, 2024

Episode 4: May 15th, 2024

Episode 5: May 15th, 2024

Episode 6: May 22nd, 2024

Episode 7: May 22nd, 2024

Episode 8: May 29th, 2024

Episode 9: May 29th, 2024

Episode 10: June 5th, 2024

Episode 11: June 5th, 2024

Episode 12: June 12th, 2024

Episode 13: June 12th, 2024

Episode 14: June 19th, 2024

Episode 15: June 19th, 2024

Episode 16: June 19th, 2024

To watch the show, you need to subscribe to Hulu in the US and Disney+ in international regions. The basic plan for Hulu is priced at $7.99 monthly. Disney+, on the other hand, has different subscription plans in different countries.

What is Uncle Samsik About?

The series follows Kim San, a man driven by ambition and idealism, who aims to elevate Korea’s status to an industrial powerhouse akin to America in the 1960s. In his endeavor, San comes across Pak Doochill, known as Uncle Samsik, a cunning man who is ready to do whatever it takes to achieve success. Together, they forge an uneasy alliance to focus on their common goal of a prosperous future for Korea.

Song Kang-ho stars in the series in the titular role, while Byun Yo-han plays Kim San. The cast also includes Lee Kyu-hyung as Kang Seong-min, Jin Ki-joo as Joo Yeo-jin, Seo Hyun-woo as Jeong Han-min, Oh Gwang-rok as Joo In-tae, Oh Seung-hoon as Ahn Gi-cheol, Kim Min-jae as Yoo Yeon-cheol, and Noh Jae-won as Han-soo.

