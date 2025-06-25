Karan Johar’s Prime Video reality show The Traitors has struck a positive chord with the masses due to its gripping subject and an interesting line-up of contestants. Such has been the impact of the show, that it has already been renewed for a second season. You heard it right! Even with the ongoing season, the excitement level is rife as the makers have already announced The Traitors Season 2.

A Triple Whammy For Karan Johar!

The producer-director has been garnering a lot of praise for headlining The Traitors as the ultimate ringmaster who makes the war between the traitors and the innocents oh so exciting. Apart from this, he is also heading into the 9th season of Koffee With Karan which is inevitably the ultimate mecca of all the Bollywood gossip lovers.

Karan Johar Conquers The OTT & TV Sphere And How!

If this is not enough, he is also ruling the TV space by being part of successful reality TV shows like India’s Got Talent and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Well, not just the world of cinema, seems like KJo is ruling the roost in the OTT and TV sphere too.

Over the years, Karan Johar has masterfully brought his vision as a filmmaker and his impeccable sass and attitude in his stint as a host as a judge. This has made him a fan-favorite even in the world of OTT and TV with each of his outings becoming a stupendous success. Be it his no-nonsense aura in The Traitors or being the most unabashed pot-stirrer in Koffee With Karan, KJo has been synonymous with entertainment with his successful stint in these shows. We are now waiting with bated breath to witness him spread his magic in the upcoming seasons o Koffee With Karan 9 and The Traitors 2.

