Ranveer Singh has made some really controversial remarks in Bollywood. He left Anushka Sharma speechless after he asked her if she wanted him to pinch her buttocks on National Television. But that wasn’t the only scandalous moment on KWK. Remember when he made a startling confession about Kareena Kapoor Khan? Scroll below for all the details!

Many wouldn’t know, but Ranveer had a huge crush on Kareena Kapoor Khan. They were supposed to star together in Karan Johar’s Takht, but his dreams were shattered as the film was shelved. But he partially got to work with Bebo in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

During his appearance with Anushka Sharma on Koffee With Karan, Ranveer Singh was asked if he had any history with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Simmba actor responded, “No, she used to come to Otters club, and I was a kid at that time. And I just used to look at her. She ushered me.. ah! Let’s just say, I went from child to boy.”

Karan Johar, who was sipping his coffee, was visibly shocked. He was shook as he responded, “Sorry? You are a dirty, dirty, dirty boy. She is like my sister; you know I could offend me.”

Anushka Sharma quickly clarified that Kareena Kapoor Khan used to come to the club to swim.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is busy embracing parenthood. He welcomed his first child, a daughter, Dua, with actress and wife Deepika Padukone. On the professional front, he was last seen in Singham Again as Simmba. He will reportedly be next seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma has seemingly left the movies and is enjoying her family time with Virat Kohli and their two kids.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is working with Meghna Gulzar on her next.

