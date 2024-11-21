Rohit Shetty left no stone unturned and spent a staggering 340 crores to make Singham Again. The stakes are high as the Avengers of the Cop Universe is yet to reach the breakeven stage at the Indian box office. But do you know, the director could have made another Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi within the same budget? Scroll below as we decode the number game!

Singham Again Box Office Analysis

In 20 days, the Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer has earned 261.10 crores* at the Indian box office. It was made at a production cost of 310 crores, and an additional 30 crores was spent on advertising and promotions.

This means Singham Again needs 79 crores more only to recover its estimated cost. That’s an impossible feat, given it is close to entering its fourth week at the ticket windows. The pace has slowed down, and the clock is ticking as Pushpa 2 will steal its thunder starting December 5, 2024.

Singham Again > Simmba + Sooryavanshi + Singham Returns

Bringing Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and others together sure wasn’t going to be an easy task. But Rohit Shetty went way overboard as he ended up spending the same amount of money he did in creating Sooryavanshi, Singham Returns, and Simmba.

Take a look at the budget spent on the cop franchise below:

Singham: 40 crores Singham Returns: 105 crores Sooryavanshi: 165 crores Simmba: 80 crores

If one does the calculation, the combined budget of Sooryavanshi, Simmba, and Singham Return is 350 crores, which is almost on the same lines as the latest Diwali release.

The risk wouldn’t pay off!

Unfortunately, Rohit Shetty gave his all, but it wouldn’t be a fruitful effort. Ajay Devgn’s Diwali release will end up bearing some losses for the producers due to its high budget. A large reason why Simmba, Singham became such a huge success was its controlled cost. But as they say, every mistake is a lesson learned!

