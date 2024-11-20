Pushpa 2 trailer was a major success. Fans all across the nation reached Patna for the grand event and caught a glimpse of Allu Arjun. There’s no doubt that Sukumar’s directorial is heading for a blockbuster opening day. And to ensure the same, ticket prices have been hiked in the key markets, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Scroll below for all the details!

Pushpa: The Rule will be released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will also reprise their iconic characters. The hype is unreal; all eyes are on the advance booking to initiate in India. The pre-sales for the premiere shows in the US have already crossed the $1 million mark. And that says a lot about the incoming storm at the ticket windows.

Ticket prices hiked!

According to a report by Track Tollywood, the ticket prices for Pushpa 2 may reach Rs 500 in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh regions. The cost of a ticket at a multiplex in TG used to be Rs 150. This means the cost has been increased by almost 233%. The surged prices will help mint bigger box office collections, making it easier to break records. However, it could also impact performance, as those financial constraints will make it hard to afford such exorbitant prices.

Pushpa 2 vs RRR ticket prices

The trend of ticket price hikes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh regions began with RRR. Cine-goers had to pay a sum of Rs 410 at the multiplexes to watch SS Rajamouli‘s Oscar-winning film.

Pushpa 2 has now gone a notch above, with almost Rs 90 higher than RRR.

The prices of tickets at single screens have also gone upto Rs 300, setting a new standard for big-budget films in TG. Similar rates will also be reportedly applied in Andhra Pradesh theatres.

Pushpa: The Rule Budget

Allu Arjun starrer is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crores. It is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Fun Fact: In order to recover the budget, Pushpa 2 makers will have to sell at least ten million tickets at the multiplexes (budget/ cost per ticket).

