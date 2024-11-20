Resul Pookutty is a man who is synonymous with sound design in India. The Oscar-winning sound designer is taking all the precautions to ensure that his work in the upcoming film Pushpa 2 comes out as intended. Resul Pookutty is a veteran who has created sound designs for some of the biggest movies in India, such as Enthiran and Ra. One, 2.0, and Slumdog Millionaire, for which he won the Oscars.

Resul wrote on his X handle, along with a picture of his editing room, “As #pushpa2therule Trailer rolls out today, it’s been quite hectic on many levels. I want to tell all film lovers and fans that #Pushpa2 shall be mixed at standard Dolby Level 7. I request all theaters to tune Amps and Speakers well in time.”

This comes in the wake of all the controversy that is going on with the release of Kanguva, where the sound design has been criticized heavily for being excruciatingly loud. Resul accepted the criticism and shared his opinion on social media earlier. “It is disheartening to see a review about sound in our popular films like this. Our craft and artistry caught up in the loudness war… “he had written earlier. The volume of the film was then reduced in theatres.

Pushpa 2 to release on 6th December

Pushpa 2 is hitting the theatres on 6th December, and trade pundits expect it to be a storm at the box office like its prequel. People have waited over three years to experience the madness of Allu Arjun’s starrer Pushpa in theatres and have an experience like never before.

After the Kanguva debacle, the makers are extra cautious about the film’s background music and hope that this technicality is sufficient for the overall experience of watching a film like Pushpa. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandhana and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

