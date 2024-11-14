The much-awaited Suriya starrer ambitious fantasy action film Kanguva was released into the theatres today (November 14). While the film has opened to mixed reactions from the audience and critics alike, the makers ended the movie on a cliffhanger, paving the way for a sequel titled Kanguva 2. Spoiler Alert: Let us now analyze on what we can expect from the sequel of the film.

Talking about the ending of Kanguva, we are finally introduced to Karthi’s character who is revealed to be the illegitimate son of Udhiran (Bobby Deol). Karthi’s character is shown to have been treated with disrespect by his own father and all of the people of the Arathi clan because of his parentage. However, he returns as a cold-blooded and deadly warrior who wants to succeed his father to the throne of Arathi now that the biological sons of Udhiran are also slain by Kanguva (Suriya). However, he pledges to only succeed to the throne after he has killed Kanguva and avenged the death of his father and step-brothers. He is also shown killing everyone who dares to challenge his right to the throne because of him being an illegitimate son of Udhiran. However, we see Karthi in dual roles by the end of Kanguva.

We are shown how Karthi, in his present life, is the head of the Russian henchmen who have performed brain experiments on Zeta, the child who was like a son to Kanguva in his past life. It seems that Karthi’s character knows that Francis is the reincarnation of Kanguva. Thus, he wishes to kill him in his present life too. It is most likely that fans will see a massive showdown between Karthi and Suriya’s characters in Kanguva 2.

Kanguva 2 will also delve deep into how Karthi’s character captured and performed the brain experiments on Zeta, because of which the latter also possesses special powers. We might also see how Kanguva’s character meets his end in his past life. Well, we are certainly seated to let these events unfold in Kanguva 2.

