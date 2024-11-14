Two legends of the Malayalam film industry, Megastar Mammootty and ‘Complete Actor’ Mohanlal, are reportedly coming together again for a new film. According to circulating rumors, Mammootty has already committed 100 days of his schedule to the project, while Mohanlal is expected to allocate 30 days of his time.

Rumors suggest that Kunchacko Boban might also be involved in this highly anticipated project, though his schedule is yet to be finalized. Acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan is expected to direct the film.

Interestingly, it is speculated that Mammootty will have a more prominent role than Mohanlal. Their roles are reflected in the substantial difference in the number of shooting days required for each actor. Mammootty has reportedly allocated 100 days for the film, while Mohanlal will contribute 30 days.

Adding to the buzz, the filmmakers are rumored to use de-aging technology for specific flashback sequences. While this approach could elevate the narrative if executed well, fans are also concerned that poor implementation might detract from the overall experience and come across as visually unappealing.

The film is expected to have an extensive year-long production schedule. Initially, Action Superstar and Union Minister Suresh Gopi was rumored to be part of the project. However, he has reportedly been dropped due to his responsibilities as a minister.

This ambitious project will feature a substantial budget, especially for a Malayalam film. To manage such a scale, the movie will be co-produced as a joint venture between Mohanlal‘s production house and Mammootty’s production company.

The film is reportedly set to begin shooting in Sri Lanka on November 16, 2024. The production will move to Sharjah, with additional international locations, including the UK. Domestically, the filming is expected to take place in Kochi, Bangalore, and New Delhi.

According to rumors, Mohanlal and Mammootty will join the shoot in Sri Lanka. The production timeline for this project has been advanced to accommodate Mohanlal’s schedule, as his upcoming film with Sathyan Anthikad is slated to begin production in December.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Tops IMDb’s Most Popular Celebrities List After Stellar Citadel: Honey Bunny Performance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News