Always referred to as the ‘angry young man’ of the Malayalam films, Suresh Gopi turned 65 on Monday. Gopi has starred in several hit films – he has acted in more than 250 projects, and is the recipient of many awards including the National Film Award and the Kerala State Film Award among others.

The last one to reach the superstar status in Malayalam film industry (the other two being Mammootty and Mohanlal), Gopi continues to hold on to the tag of the ‘angry young man’, at a time when many at his age would have entered a peaceful retired life. but he said he has lot of unfinished business.

Suresh Gopi tells IANS, “Primarily I am an actor, that’s my profession and I am very busy with it. At the same time none should forget that BJP invested in me and hence I have a responsibility and am ready to do what the party asks me.”

BJP nominated Suresh Gopi to Rajya Sabha and his term ended last year. He has so far contested twice on the BJP ticket, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Trissur and then for the 2021 assembly polls from the Trissur assembly constituency and finished third, but gave anxious moments to the second placed candidate.

Suresh Gopi is known for films Suresh Gopi’s upcoming films include JSK, Ottakkomban, SG 251, Garudan, Highway 2, Oruperumkaliyattam, Chinthamani Kolacase-2 and Lelam 2.

