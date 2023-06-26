Adipurush came, became a huge box office disaster, and it went away. Even Prabhas has moved on to his next biggies, and Salaar is one of them. In a true sense, this Prashanth Neel directorial is the most-anticipated film on the list of the Baahubali actor’s upcoming movies list. Now here are some exciting details about it!

After the monumental success of KGF Chapter 2, everyone is excited to see what Neel has to present next. And with him joining forces with Prabhas in a true blue action genre, fans find it hard to wait for the biggie. Now, the latest we hear is about some jaw-dropping offers of theatrical rights being presented to the makers of the upcoming action thriller.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Salaar is receiving tremendous offers for its theatrical rights, which is expected even to surpass the record-breaking pre-release theatrical business of SS Rajamouli‘s RRR. For the unversed, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer fetched a colossal amount of over 500 crores through its theatrical rights globally.

As the teaser of Salaar will be released soon, the buzz has just got amplified and it’s currently the most hyped upcoming pan-India film. Due to this growing craze, the makers are getting some crazy offers for theatrical rights, and the pre-release theatrical business is expected to go beyond 500 crores easily.

For those who don’t know, the Prabhas starrer has already earned over 80 crores through its overseas theatrical rights. The business in the Telugu states is said to be at a 200 crores ratio. Other Indian states, too, are expected to earn a monstrous amount.

Also starring Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles, Salaar is scheduled to release on 28th September 2023.

