On the occasion of International Yoga Day (IYD), actress Hansika Motwani performed some asanas in the morning and shared that Yoga brings a lot of positivity.

The actress shared that she performs yoga daily and was dedicated to fitness and wellness routines that depend on the power of yoga.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about why she loves Yoga, Hansika Motwani said, “Fitness should be the mantra for all, it brings in a lot of positivity, relieves stress, and relaxes our body and soul. Just 15 minutes of Yoga daily will bring in a lot of change in your routine. Yoga doesn’t take much time to practice.”

Check out Hansika Motwani’s post on the occasion of International Yoga Day here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

Talking about Hansika Motwani, the actress began her career as a child actor in Hindi films like Koi… Mil Gaya, Aabra Ka Daabra and more. As an adult, the actress predominantly appeared in Tamil and Telugu films.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Ramayan: Yash Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Rejecting Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Nitesh Tiwari Directorial; Says, “I Have Not Gone Anywhere…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News