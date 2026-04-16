After Jason was taken away and Marco was murdered by Cullum, the focus on General Hospital shifted to Curtis and Jordan’s car crash. At first, more than one person was teased as potentially being involved, but Brook Lynn was revealed to be the one behind it. Here’s how she confessed to Tracy.

General Hospital: Brook Lynn’s Secret Deepens As Tracy Intervenes & Josslyn Seeks Answers

After connecting the dots during Phoebe’s homecoming, Brook Lynn finally confessed that she was involved in the car crash that night when she left for the pub to watch Gio’s performance. She saw another car and swerved to avoid it, which led to the car being scraped, and she panicked back then.

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She had enjoyed a glass of wine before leaving, and she did not want a DUI to affect the adoption chances. Brook Lynn further told grandmother Tracy that she did not even know the other car crashed and only realized it when she found out about Curtis and Jordan’s accident from the others.

She felt guilty even though she was unaware, especially knowing Jordan could have potentially died in that fatal crash. Brook Lynn added that she wanted to go and confess the same to the police, but Tracy convinced her not to. The matriarch told her the confession could potentially ruin her life.

Tracy then asked Brook Lynn to hide her scraped car and not to talk about this with anyone else. But is this decision going to bite them later on? On the other hand, Josslyn met Cassius at the gym and saw this as a chance to get some intel about Faison. Cassius didn’t recognize her but pretended.

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They had a chat about family, and when Faison entered the conversation, Josslyn pointed out that Anna being admitted to the mental institution was linked to Faison being alive. Cassius got worried about saying something wrong and blowing his cover as fake Nathan or slipping regarding Faison.

He claimed that Faison may be his father, but he wasn’t someone his family often talked about. Cassius asked Josslyn why she was so curious about Faison. She responded it was because he was a key player in Port Charles’ history. A very suspicious Cassius bid her goodbye and then walked away.

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