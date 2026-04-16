Amidst the Jack, Diane, Victor, Nikki, and Cane drama on The Young and the Restless, Sally is going through something of her own. She asked her best friend Audra to check if her gut feeling is right or not. And here’s what happened when Sally told Audra to get her a pregnancy test to figure out.

The Young & The Restless: Is Sally Pregnant & Hiding It From Billy?

Sally and Billy were supposed to fly to London to visit his mother, Jill, but as she wasn’t feeling well, they came back home. She told him she felt guilty of being the reason they had to scrap the plan to meet Jill. He told her to not worry about it and instead focus on him nursing her back to top health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

Sally tried to convince Billy to go alone, but he made it clear that he wanted to be there for her and asked why she wanted him to leave. She told him she didn’t want him to get sick due to her, but he waved her worries off and left to get some soup as well as tea for her. Meanwhile, Sally texted Audra.

Billy suggested that Sally sleep the sickness away, but she claimed that she had work to do and had asked Audra to bring over pending contracts. Billy asked her if this was because she did not want to visit Jill. Sally denied and said she did not feel well. Audra came by, and Sally asked for privacy.

After Billy left, Sally asked her if she had brought what she had asked her to. Audra joked that maybe she wasn’t feeling well because of something she consumed and not the reason Sally was worrying about. Sally denied and pointed out that she has been here before and she knows all the signs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

She then took the pregnancy test out, leaving the fans surprised as they were left wondering if Sally was actually pregnant. The other question on the minds of the audience is why Sally is trying to hide this from Billy. Is it because she wants to be sure about being pregnant or some other reason?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital: Alexa Havins On Lulu Being In The Dark About Nathan’s Real Identity Amidst Warning From Britt

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News