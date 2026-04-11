The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Lily taking matters into her own hands to help Malcolm. What will she do now that neither she nor Holden can help him? Adam played with fire, but for how long? And lastly, Matt Clark backed Nick into a corner by kidnapping him.

From risks and truces to surprises and beginnings, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around the people of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 13, 2026

The first episode of the new week features Victor and Nikki’s attempt at reconciliation taking a volatile turn. What new drama is about to unfold now? Phyllis makes the ultimate sacrifice for her success. What does she have up her sleeve? Adam places a risky bet. But will it work out or not?

Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Diane rejects Nikki’s offer to call a truce. Is this going to be a wise decision or a poor move? Holden informs Cane about his new family dynamics. How will she react? Lily voices her concerns to Stephanie about Malcolm’s condition. Is the situation truly worrisome, or will they find a way to fix it?

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Chelsea surprises Adam and Riza in Las Vegas. Is she about to find out that he cheated on her with Riza? Matt Clark strikes back against Nick. What will Nick do now? Elsewhere, Sharon works to repair Devon’s and Mariah’s friendship. But will she be able to mediate between them or not?

Thursday, April 16, 2026

Jack leans on Nikki. Is this going to worsen his case with Diane? Adam forces Matt Clark’s hand. But is he one step behind? When Sally’s patience is tested, is this related to Billy? Or is this about something else instead?

Friday, April 17, 2026

The final episode of the week features Victor helping Diane give Jack a taste of his own medicine. What new chaos is about to unfold? Lauren and Michael begin a new chapter. And then lastly, Sharon hits the road to help Nick. But will she be able to reach him in time and save him from Matt’s plans?

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