The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Sarah and Brady taking their relationship to the next level. On the other hand, Gwen celebrated with Xander while Kristen confronted EJ once again. Elsewhere, Leo got cold feet with Dimitri. And last but definitely not least, Javi surprised Rafe.

From questions and comfort to threats and reunions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 13, 2026

The first episode of the week features Marlena helping Leo make a big breakthrough. But will it happen? Javi sets Gabi and Rafe straight. What is this about? Meanwhile, Stephanie gets frustrated with Alex. Is this the start of trouble in their marriage? Chanel questions Theo. But about what?

Tuesday, April 14, 2026

When Maggie rips into Kate, how will she respond? Bonnie’s book signing goes poorly. Is this going to demotivate her? Or will she keep going even harder? Ari presses Liam while Alex confides in Gabi. Is this about the recent happenings? Jeremy comforts Stephanie. Could it be about Alex?

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Gabi and Philip enjoy a night out together, as do Theo, Jada, and more for Trivia Night in Salem. It seems the night is young for everyone at the same time. What will it lead to? Leo reunites with Trey. How sweet will this be? Chanel catches Johnny off guard. Elsewhere, Gwen threatens Dimitri.

Thursday, April 16, 2026

Javi presses Leo for answers. But will he get them? On the other hand, Kate and Xander strategize. Johnny frustrates Chanel. Will it lead to more friction? Brady and Sarah spend quality time together. Are they boosting their romance? Kristen lets Sophia in on her devious plan. What will it be?

Friday, April 17, 2026

The final episode of the week features Theo sharing a secret with Marlena. Is this about Lexie? Paulina vents to Belle while Gwen and Xander share a playful morning. When EJ and Kristen clash, who will come out on top? And last but not least, Alex surprises Stephanie, but it does not go well.

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