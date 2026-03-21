The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Holly sharing her fears with Sarah. On the other hand, Belle updated Jada. Meanwhile, Shawn pressed JJ for the truth. Elsewhere, Rachel gave Tate a gift for Holly ahead of the awaited major decision. And then last but not least, Ari tended to Liam.

From major news and blessings to discoveries and big charges, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 23, 2026

The first episode of the week features Jeremy sharing some big news with Julie. On the other hand, Stephanie wants to believe EJ. Leo opens up to Marlena about Dimitri and Javi. Will he get advice? Rafe and Jada review their cases. EJ uses Lexie’s existence to force Paulina to do his bidding.

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Up next, Gabi offers Philip comfort while Sarah talks with Maggie about her feelings for Xander. When Rachel gives Brady her blessing, is this about his romance with Sarah? Tate has trouble reconnecting with Holly. Will the two be able to find their way back? Liam lies to Ari. But about what exactly?

Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Marlena makes a chilling discovery. What could it be? Sarah calls out EJ. Kristen and Rachel prepare to face the consequences of EJ’s shooting. Is this going to change the latter’s life forever? Ari gives Liam good news. How will he react to it? And then there are Leo and Gwen, who trade insults.

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Jada asks Shawn to move in with her. Is he going to accept the offer? JJ opens up to Theo. But about what? Marlena and EJ find common ground. Kristen is defiant at the hearing. Is this due to her attempt to protect Rachel and her future? Belle fights to prevent charges against Rachel. Will it work?

Friday, March 27, 2026

The first episode of Kristen threatening Marlena. Speaking of which, the judge’s ruling devastates Rachel. When Johnny and Chanel get ready for the adoption hearing, will things work out for them? Lastly, EJ steps up.

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