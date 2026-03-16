The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Bill and Katie proceeding with Eric’s designs while drama erupted. On the other hand, Brooke and Ridge interrupted Katie’s press conference with their agendas after brainwashing Eric despite him being the one who approached Katie.

From fury and humiliation to confrontation and meddling, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from this new week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles residents.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 16, 2026

The first episode of the week features RJ and Will’s growing animosity toward one another. What will this lead to? Especially with Will still wanting to get back with Electra and RJ wanting her to move on from Will and give him a chance. Meanwhile, Bill humiliates Ridge. What will it lead to?

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Up next, Electra and Dylan come face to face. What new drama is all set to interrupt when Electra confronts her intentions towards Will? On the other hand, Will is furious with his parents. Is this about the Forrester vs. Logan clash? Steffy throws down the gauntlet with Electra and Ivy. What’s next?

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Electra angrily confronts Dylan for her actions with Will. Is this going to lead to even more tension between the two now that Dylan is also working at Forrester? Dylan is shocked when she overhears a conversation between Ivy and Daphne. Ivy continues to meddle. What new plan does she have?

Thursday, March 19, 2026

The Bold and the Beautiful’s episode on Thursday will be preempted for National Collegiate Athletic Association, aka NCAA, coverage. The next new episode of the daytime drama will now be airing next week on Monday.

Friday, March 20, 2026

The Bold and the Beautiful’s episode on Friday will be preempted for National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) coverage. The next new episode of the daytime drama will now be airing next week on Monday.

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