The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor and Nikki reaching their breaking point. On the other hand, Cane made amends with Lily through a video message. And then last but not least, Jack fell into Patty’s trap as she drugged him and then proceeded to take advantage of him.

From answers and bold moves to worry and encouragement, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 16, 2026

The first episode of the week sees Victor going to great lengths to protect his empire. But will he be successful? On the other hand, Chelsea worries that Adam will revisit his past. Are her worries valid or extraneous? Nikki seeks answers from Traci. Will she get some key intel or help in finding Jack?

Meanwhile, Jack finds himself torn between Diane and Patty. How will he deal with this mess with Patty drugging and raping him while his wife, Diane, is busy searching for him ever since he was secretly kidnapped by Victor?

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Jack drives a wedge between Victor and Nikki. What could be the reason, and is this going to cause more trouble for their marriage? Nate puts Cane on notice. Is this about Lily? Or is this about the corporate drama involving Victor, Billy, and Phyllis? Diane makes a bold move at home. What is it?

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Adam goes the extra mile to help Nick. But will his plan work out? Is this going to be about Matt Clark? Lauren shares surprising news with Phyllis. Could it be about Daniel or Michael? Elsewhere, Sally encourages Billy to make amends with Jill. But will he take her advice and work on it or not?

Thursday, March 19, 2026

The Young and the Restless is pre-empted on Thursday due to CBS Sports coverage of March Madness. The next new episode will air next week.

Friday, March 20, 2026

The last episode of the week will not go on air. The Young and the Restless will be preempted again due to CBS Sports coverage of March Madness.

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