The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Jack and Kyle gather intel about Matt Clark and ultimately get their hands on him. Meanwhile, the drama between Audra and Claire continued to escalate. Diane was tired of Jack’s constant defense of Nikki. And lastly, Lily left town for a while.

The drama, the offers, the alliances, the setbacks, the worry, the questions, and the plotting are about to take center stage soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 12, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: January 12, 2026

The first episode of the week features Victor double-crossing Jack. What is new in this whole mess? Victor and Jack have just gone back and forth for decades, and the same continues now. To end the drama, Jack captured Matt and offered him to Victor in exchange for a deal to protect Jabot from AI.

But it was no surprise when Victor was not willing to take the bargain or go ahead with the deal Jack presented. But when the Newman patriarch tries to double-cross Jack, what move is up his sleeve? Will this cause even more friction between the Newmans and the Abbotts? What will it lead to?

Meanwhile, Cane surprises Phyllis. The two have been on and off with their friction and their passion. The biggest obstacle between them has been Lily, who is the love of Cane’s life and the one he will always choose. And now that Lily has left town for a short while, the path is quite clear for Phyllis.

She is trying to get him to accept his dark side. Phyllis loves control and wants to be treated like a queen. She knows Cane’s dark side can give him what he wants, which is why she has been pushing him. And now that Cane is set to surprise him, what does he have in mind? Is he giving in and accepting?

Are they about to mix business and pleasure again? And then lastly, Nikki confronts an enemy. Is this Matt or somebody else? It won’t be a surprise if it was him, considering he has been targeting his son Nick, grandson Noah, and former daughter-in-law Sharon for a while. How will he react to it?

