The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Jack presenting Victor with a shocking offer, with Matt tied up in custody. Nick suffered a setback in the hospital. And then last but definitely not least, Phyllis encouraged Cane to visit his dark side now that Lily was out of town.

From surprising moves and confrontations to secrets and defense, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 12, 2026

The first episode of the week features Victor double-crossing Jack. How will the latter deal with this? Up next, Cane surprises Phyllis. What will he do? Is he going to listen to what she suggested or do the opposite? And then there is Nikki, who confronts an enemy. Who exactly will it be and why?

Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Victor backs Cane into a corner. How will the latter deal with this? Victoria and Adam do damage control at Newman. But will their efforts work out or fall flat? Diane gives Jack an ultimatum. Is this about his loyalty towards Nikki and his constant defense of her despite her actions for Victor?

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Victor and Nikki argue about family business. Will they come to a point of agreement, or will they bicker once again? Nick takes matters into his own hands. Is this about Matt Clark or the Newman and Abbott rivalry? Sharon helps Tessa make a tough decision. Is this about her marriage to Mariah?

Thursday, January 15, 2026

Sally forces Billy to come clean. Is this about his plans? Or is this about Abbott Communications? Phyllis defends her actions. But to whom and why? Nick keeps a secret from Sharon. What is it, and how will it impact their friendship and co-parenting? Is this about Matt or even Noah?

Friday, January 16, 2026

The final episode of the week features Nick turning to Jack for help. How will this change the game for the Newmans and the Abbotts? Noah makes a shocking discovery about Matt Clark. How will he use this? Diane grills Michael for intel about Victor. But will she get some information out of him?

