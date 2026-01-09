The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Daphne trying to turn Carter down gently. On the other hand, Deacon made an admission to Deke about Taylor. And lastly, Steffy confronted Taylor about what she witnessed between her and Deacon during their office session.

The drama, confrontations, secrets, guilt, and conflict are about to intensify soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 9, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: January 9, 2026

The final episode of the week features Sheila confronting Deke after she eavesdrops on him and Deacon. It is no secret that her past has been quite psychotic and dark. She has claimed that she has changed and will never return to her old ways, but can she actually be trusted with the same?

Sheila is known to be cold and unpredictable. And now with the way things are shaping up, her dark side is not too far from resurfacing. Her marriage with Deacon was on the brink of falling apart, but he decided to give it another chance. But his heart has been fixated on someone else all this time.

And it’s none other than Taylor, with whom he has been taking therapy sessions to save his marriage. Meanwhile, Deacon’s kids, Hope and Deke, have both never been Sheila’s fans. They also refuse to accept her as their stepmother. And now Sheila overhears the father and son duo.

They are bound to have been talking about how Sheila is not the right one for Deacon. Is this why she is confronting Deke? Will she ask him why he is so averse to her father’s marriage to her? How will it go? Lastly, Daphne and Carter discuss their relationship. What will they conclude?

Daphne was considering leaving for Paris, but Carter told her just how much he loves her and wants to be with her. He also sees marriage in their future. Will Carter be able to convince Daphne to stay and fight for their relationship? Or is this truly the end of their on-and-off romance? Stay tuned to find out.

