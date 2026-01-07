The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Daphne making a revelation. On the other hand, Taylor worried when Sheila showed up at her office unannounced, making her feel unsure about what to do with her. And then, lastly, Deke and Katie realized that they are both kindred spirits.

The drama, alliances, decisions, choices, determination, and clashes are about to intensify very soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 7, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: January 7, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Li getting summoned by Sheila. The two have never really gotten along until recently, when they hid the truth about Luna being alive. That secret bound them together and helped them confide in each other. Why has Sheila asked Li to come over this time?

Is this going to be another catch-up session or something deeper between the former enemies? Will Sheila confess that she went over to Taylor’s office uninvited and was reprimanded by them recently? How will Li react to it? Elsewhere, Carter and Ridge are blindsided by Steffy’s news. What is it?

Is this about Daphne? After all, she did confide in Steffy how she is thinking of returning to Paris. She also stated that she will be more than happy to work for Forrester Creations remotely. And that there are obviously feelings between her and Carter, but they can work on it with time if needed.

Is this what Steffy’s blindsiding news is about? That Daphne want to go back to Paris as she misses the place, her friends, and family? How will Ridge and Carter react to it? Especially Carter, who is bound to be totally shocked by this choice. Will this affect their blooming romance or not?

