The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Deacon putting Deke to work after he was ousted at Forrester Creations. On the other hand, Bill took Katie on a real date amidst the drama between her and Brooke, as a new rivalry was brewing between Logan and Forrester.

The drama, the friction, the worry, the setbacks, the determination, the alliances, and more are about to get elevated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 6, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: January 6, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Daphne making a revelation. What is this going to be about? Is this related to her relationship with Carter? Or about her work at Forrester Creations? Or maybe even something from her past? Elsewhere, Taylor worries when Sheila shows up at her door unannounced.

Sheila has been actively trying to build a bond with Taylor, assuming that Taylor convinced Deacon to give their marriage a second chance. Taylor already made it clear that they could not be friends as Sheila’s husband was her client. But Sheila is not one to ever listen to what anyone says.

And now, when she shows up unannounced, Taylor is not happy about it and, quite frankly, uncomfortable. Is Taylor going to call Sheila out about the same and point out that she does not have the right to show up at her job and give her unwanted surprises as she did? How will Sheila react to it?

And then lastly, Deke and Katie realize they are kindred spirits. Deke was fired from Forrester Creations and has since been demotivated. Even on the personal front, he was surprised to find out that his boyfriend, Remy, was the stalker who harassed Electra and created her nude deep fake images.

Katie is more fired up than ever to prove that she can make it on her own, especially after the heated fight with her sister, Brooke. The two are soon about to realize that their alliance can fix their respective problems, and their partnership will make their dreams come true. What will happen?

Is Deke going to accept Katie’s offer and become the lead designer of Logan Fashion House? Will this alliance bring the results they are truly hoping for? Especially with Katie’s PR experience and Deke’s fashion design skills.

