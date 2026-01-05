The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw Leo and Javi getting married on New Year’s Eve with Marlena officiating the ceremony. Gwen joined in, and so did the Hernandez family. To make matters more dramatic, Dimitri came back to town and caused some chaos at the event, causing a ruckus.

The drama, the worry, the danger, the changing dynamics, the secrets, and more are about to get serious very soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 5, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: January 5, 2026

The first episode of the week features Leo and Javi facing a life-altering challenge. The two got married a few hours ago, and already their life is heading towards drama. Their vows, their moments, and all their emotions are about to hit danger now that Leo’s former boyfriend Dimitri is back.

How will they navigate this? On the other hand, Gwen finds herself in hot water. Dimitri’s return has also brought turmoil to Gwen’s life. She was attending the wedding of Leo and Javi when Dimitri showed up, leaving the newly-married pair and Gwen shocked. But what exactly will happen now?

And how will it land Gwen in hot water? Meanwhile, Julie advises Jeremy. Is this related to his life after returning home? Or is this about his past and history with Stephanie? Up next, Holly surprises Tate. Is this going to be a romantic surprise? How will Tate react to the effort put in by her?

And then lastly, Sarah rings in the New Year with Brady. The two have only gotten closer over the last couple of months, and the sparks between them are already flying. This has come after her separation from Xander. How long will this last, and how will this affect things for Sarah as well as Brady?

How will Rachel react when she finds out that Sarah and Brady are getting romantic now? Is this going to cause drama, since Rachel targeted Sarah the last time she thought there was something between the two of them?

