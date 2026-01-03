The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny warning Michael. Kristina was taken aback. On the other hand, Alexis decided upon a new strategy. Meanwhile, Dante conferred with Justine about PCPD and the ongoing case. And then lastly, Laura got some new marching orders.

From offers and testimonies to vows and conclusions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 5, 2026

The first episode of the week features Laura standing her ground. Is this against Sidwell? Dante is called back to the witness stand. What will he have to say? Kristina makes a tempting offer. But to whom? When Brennan corners Britt, how will she respond? Portia confides in Elizabeth.

Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Michael takes the stand. Will this change the way of the trial? Elizabeth testifies. Is this going to be in favor of Willow? When Carly and Valentin devise a new plan, will it succeed, or is it time to take a more proactive approach? Lulu and Nathan worry. Is this about Rocco? Tracy makes a vow. Is it against Drew?

Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Lulu comforts Dante. What exactly has happened? Laura is relieved. Has she found a way to get rid of the blackmail games Sidwell has been playing with her? Tracy comes to a shocking conclusion. Has she found something out? Nathan and Molly compare notes. And lastly, Michael is taken aback.

Thursday, January 8, 2026

When Trina and Kai make a huge realization about who shot Drew, have they figured out the truth? Drew loses his cool. Has he lost something? On the other hand, Alexis makes a risky legal move. Elsewhere, Brook Lynn reconnects with Sonny. What is this about? Dante makes an admission.

Friday, January 9, 2026

The final episode of the week features Tracy confronting Alexis. Jason and Carly encounter Drew. What will this be about? When Britt makes a slip of the tongue, what does she reveal? Trina and Kai weigh their options. What move will they pick? And then last but not least, Laura confers with Sonny.

