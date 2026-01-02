The previous episode of General Hospital saw Britt wanting to celebrate her birthday. On the other hand, Lulu and Nathan bonded over things. Trina made a commitment after the whole Portia debacle, while Curtis and Jordan reached a decision. And then last but not least, Valentin reassured Carly.

The drama, the worry, the secrets, the plotting, the fear, the blackmail, and more are about to get heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 2, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: January 2, 2026

The final episode of the week features Sonny warning Michael. The Drew shooting case is on its final leg, with things getting more dangerous with every new information being discovered. Sonny is worried about his adoptive son. He does not want Michael to get into any trouble regarding this case.

Will the father and son come to a plan of action, or is this merely an advice session? Meanwhile, Kristina is taken aback. What exactly is this about? Is this about Molly? Or Ava? Or maybe even Marco and Sidwell? On the other hand, Alexis decides upon a new strategy. What will she come up with?

She recently got some key intel about Michael being near Drew’s place the night the latter was shot. To add to this, the message also revealed that Tracy had seen him there and had been keeping it a secret. What will she do with this intel, and what new plan will she concoct? Will it be in Drew’s favor or not?

Especially when she is being forced to defend Drew and Willow while also being blackmailed using Scout, elsewhere, Dante confers with Justine. Is this about Drew’s case, Willow’s trial, or Chase’s suspension? How will this change the game at the PCPD? And then lastly, Laura gets new orders.

She is being blackmailed by Sidwell into doing his bidding now that she has been re-elected as the Mayor of Port Charles. She did get some intel from Jordan, but how will she use it to change the plot? Will she refuse Sidwell?

