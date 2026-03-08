Sree Vishnu and Nayana Sarika starrer Vishnu Vinyasam is now in its second weekend. The Telugu romantic comedy is currently dwindling, despite limited competition at the ticket windows. It has managed to surpass Couple Friendly, but can Yadunaath Maruthi Rao’s directorial enter the top 5 Tollywood grossers of 2026? Scroll below for the detailed box office report!

Vishnu Vinyasam Box Office Collection Day 9

According to Sacnilk, Vishnu Vinyasam collected 35 lakh on day 9. Despite the Saturday boost, it witnessed a decline from the 40 lakh garnered on the second Saturday. It faces competition from Couple Friendly and Hey Bhagawan, but neither poses a significant threat.

The total box office collection in India has reached 10.95 crore. Sree Vishnu’s film was made on a reported budget of 20 crore. So far, only 55% of the budget has been recovered. Including GST, the gross total reaches 12.92 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1 – 10.2 crore

Day 8 – 40 lakh

Day 9 – 35 lakh

Total – 10.95 crore

Beats Couple Friendly!

Vishnu Vinyasam has surpassed the domestic collection of Couple Friendly (10.38 crore*). It is now the 6th highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2026. However, the Telugu romantic comedy is 6.5 crore away from entering the top 5. That may be out of reach, considering its current pace.

Here are the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 at the Indian box office:

Mana ShankaraVaraprasad Garu: 220.99 crore The Raja Saab: 146.04 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 53.9 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari: 26.27 crore Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi: 17.15 crore Vishnu Vinyasam: 10.95 crore Couple Friendly: 10.38 crore* Funky: 8.95 crore Hey Bhagawan: 5.37 crore*

Vishnu Vinyasam Box Office Summary Day 9

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 10.95 crore

Budget recovery: 55%

India gross: 12.92 crore

Overseas gross: 2.85 crore

Worldwide gross: 15.77 crore

