Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, starring Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, and Dimple Hayathi, has finished its theatrical run without even scoring a respectable number at the worldwide box office. Released during the Sankranti festive season, the film failed to make it big and was literally sandwiched between the successful runs of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Anaganaga Oka Raju. After staying in theaters for almost 4 weeks, it has wrapped up its theatrical innings with less than 25 crore gross.

The Telugu comedy-drama was theatrically released on January 13. It received mixed-to-decent reviews from critics, with praise for Ravi Teja’s performance and the film’s fun quotient. Among the ticket-buying audience, it had an average word of mouth, resulting in a lack of urgency among the audience and an underwhelming collection.

How much did Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi earn at the worldwide box office?

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi started its domestic run with 2.6 crore. In the following days, it failed to gather momentum and eventually concluded the run at an estimated 17.15 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 20.23 crore gross. Overseas, it raked in just 2.25 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas, the closing worldwide box office collection is 22.48 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 17.15 crore

India gross – 20.23 crore

Overseas gross – 2.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 22.48 crore

Box office verdict of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi was made at an estimated budget of 40 crore. Against this, it scored only 17.15 crore net at the Indian box office, thus making a recovery of just 42.87% and facing a deficit of 22.85 crore or 57.13%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict.

The comedy-drama marked Ravi Teja’s sixth consecutive failure after Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Eagle, Mr. Bachchan, and Mass Jathara. His last successful film was Waltair Veerayya, which released in 2023 and featured Chiranjeevi in the lead role. In the lead role, Teja’s last success was Dhamaka, which released in 2022.

Box office summary:

Budget – 40 crore

India net collection – 17.15 crore

Deficit – 22.85 crore

Deficit% – 57.13%

Verdict – Flop

