Tiger Nageswara Rao Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Ravi Teja, Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bharadwaj, Renu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta.

Director: Vamsee

What’s Good: Ravi Teja’s performance and transformation for the role are commendable.

What’s Bad: The clichéd scenario of the hero outshining his villainous adversaries, poor romantic subplot, subpar CGI & 3hr long boring film.

Loo Break: Take whenever you want, you won’t miss anything! Actually why bother coming, at all?

Watch or Not?: Unless you want a migraine for free, don’t watch it.

Language: Telugu (with subtitles at selected theatres).

Available On: In Theatres Near You

Runtime: 3 Hours 10 Minutes

User Rating:

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja now presents his most significant project to date, Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film revolves around a notorious dacoit hailing from Stuartpuram in Andhra Pradesh, who assumes the role of a modern-day Robin Hood, striving to empower his village’s residents to lead lives of dignity. Can he surmount the challenges in his path? This forms the crux of the story.

Tiger Nageswara Rao Movie Review: Script Analysis

Vamsee embarks on a journey to unveil the intricate sociopolitical tale of Stuartpuram and its infamous outlaw. While such a narrative would typically be rich in complexity and moral ambiguity, this film primarily portrays characters in stark black and white, and the initially promising storyline gradually devolves into a formulaic mainstream narrative.

The film kicks off with a promising start, drawing inspiration from true rumors. A voiceover sets the stage, describing it as a narrative steeped in blood and tears, effectively establishing the film’s tone. To a certain extent, the filmmaker successfully maintains this tone throughout, but the weak storyline made me look at my watch multiple times.

Tiger Nageswara Rao generated considerable anticipation as a unique thriller, supposedly inspired by a real-life character. Regrettably, the backdrop and the character’s name were employed for a plot that ultimately proves to be exceedingly dull and clichéd.

The first half attempts to showcase the ruthless and brutal side of Nageswara Rao, yet the methods employed for character elevation and heroism lack originality. The ascent of Nageswara Rao is depicted through a narrative that’s predictably straightforward. The clichéd scenario of the hero outshining his villainous adversaries by accomplishing an extraordinary feat is deployed, albeit with little freshness. The romantic subplot, unfortunately, adds to the film’s lackluster quality, being both uninspiring and tedious.

The core plot unfurls in the second half, introducing the true Tiger Nageswara Rao, but it quickly transforms into a run-of-the-mill action drama. The latter part of the film becomes a test of patience, inundated with wearisome and foreseeable sequences. In this reincarnation of the age-old Robin Hood tale, not a single episode or line manages to inject a sense of novelty. The oscillating flashback narrative, the students’ suffering at the hands of the antagonist, the lackluster CGI, and the villain’s political clout all contribute to an overall lifeless experience. A hefty budget of nearly 50 crores is down in the drain.

The viewing experience becomes increasingly arduous due to a plethora of nonsensical scenes scattered throughout the film. For instance, the hero is unjustifiably credited with facilitating the construction of roads and the provision of electricity in the area, as the police intend to use these amenities to apprehend him more efficiently. Adding to the absurdity, the director introduces yet another heroine, who fervently professes her love for the most wanted criminal. The latter half of the movie is marred by a series of overused and repetitive episodes that never seem to conclude.

Tiger Nageswara Rao Movie Review: Star Performance

As always, Ravi Teja invests his full dedication into the character of Tiger Nageswara Rao. His performance and transformation for the role are commendable. However, the choice of the storyline falls short. While TNR is touted as a character inspired by real life, it ultimately devolves into a narrative reminiscent of the generous hero roles he has portrayed in numerous films. The attempt to introduce a grey shade for the hero in the first half aims to deceive the audience but ends up feeling underdeveloped.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj assume typical heroine roles, delivering performances that are passable. Renu Desai makes her return to the screen after an extended hiatus in Tiger Nageswara Rao, but her character is lackluster and confined, failing to make her re-entry a memorable one. Nasser delivers a standard performance, while Jishu Sen Guptha adheres to a routine portrayal of a negative cop. Unfortunately, a talent like Anupam Kher is utterly wasted in the film.

Hareesh Peradi assumes the solitary villainous role in the movie, but his portrayal lacks the necessary intensity and power. Murali Sharma makes a fleeting appearance in a brief role, delivering a satisfactory performance. Anukeerthy Vas, while appearing in a limited capacity, fails to leave a notable impact on the audience.

Tiger Nageswara Rao Movie Review: Direction, Music

In an already protracted drama with a monotonous narrative and mundane sequences, the songs serve as an additional source of pain for my eyes and ears. Both the songs and the background music fall far short of expectations. Despite the considerable hype surrounding Tiger Nageswara Rao’s intelligence, not a single heist showcases the cleverness one would anticipate.

Vamsee tried a biopic-style presentation of a dacoit with two different narratives in the film: a villain who stops at nothing for his heist in the first half & the age-old Robin Hood tale in the second half. Both fell flat. Even with a star-studded cast including Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, and two heroines, they are unable to salvage this lackluster production.

Tiger Nageswara Rao Movie Review: The Last Word

All in all, Tiger Nageswara Rao emerges as an interminably dull and formulaic action drama. It challenges one’s patience with its clichéd narrative and outdated attempts at elevation.

Tiger Nageswara Rao Trailer

Tiger Nageswara Rao releases on 20th October, 2023.

Share with us your experience of watching Tiger Nageswara Rao.

