Hema Malini recently celebrated her 75th birthday, with most of the Bollywood dropping by the event to wish the Dream Girl in person. Anupam Kher, who attended the bash, later shared an anecdote about witnessing Hema Ji as an actress for the first time when he was a boy!

Remembering megastar and Lok Sabha MP’s 75th birthday bash on Monday night has said it was one of his most enjoyable evenings ever. The celebrated actor took to his Instagram and posted clips as well as images from the celebratory party, all the while sharing his own happiness at being there.

Captioning the post, he wrote: “Hema Malini ji is undoubtedly the most graceful and dignified lady in the Indian film Industry. I was in college when I first saw her shooting for #Kudrat film. I was 24 then. After getting into films, I was lucky to have worked with her in some movies.”

He added: “Yesterday was her 75th birthday. She hosted a party. It was one of the most enjoyable evenings. Full of music, fun, and nostalgia. And even after so many years #HemaJi has the same grace, dignity, magic, and inner beauty! May God give her a long, happy and healthy life. Hema ji ki jai ho!”

In the clip, Hema Malini can be seen in a dazzling silver saree while on stage with several celebrities watching her. They included Dharmendra, Udit Narayan, Jackie Shroff, and Kher.

While on stage, the actress was grooving to the classic song (and even singing bits of it) from ‘Kudrat’, ‘Tune O Rangeele,’ which was sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

Kher will also be starring in upcoming films ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao,’ ‘Ghost’ and ‘The Signature.’

