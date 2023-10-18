Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in 2021. The duo kept their relationship a secret and surprised fans after they got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The Dhoom 2 actress however has been away from the media glare for quite some time. She also missed attending the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi bash in Mumbai last month. However, fans recently spotted her at an event in Patna and many assumed that she may be hiding her pregnancy. Wondering what we are talking about? Read on!

Katrina Kaif wore a stunning pink salwar suit and looked gorgeous as she attended an event in Patna. While fans loved her look, a section of Reddit users discussed if Katrina is pregnant as she was seen hiding her belly multiple times with her dupatta.

Many netizens commented on the video. One wrote, “One hour since the topic is posted and no one said she is Pregnant coz she is covering her tummy,” while another comment read, “Oh God if she really is then I’m so thrilled haha.”

Watch the video here:

However, Katrina Kaif or her team have made no official announcement yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. The trailer of the much-awaited film was released a few days back and fans absolutely loved it. While some loved Katrina’s action avatar, some tried finding a link between Salman and Shah Rukh Khan from the trailer.

Katrina owns this franchise from the backseat, and her action caliber deserves a special mention. She fights men like she was born to take them down and we can’t wait to see the action unfold. The film will be released on November 12.

Fans have high expectations from the Tiger 3 as it looked like a complete package of masala entertainment with no room for subtlety.

Will Salman Khan be back with a hit after a series of flops? Guess we will know only on November 12!

